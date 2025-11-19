Follow us on:

Lords Group Trading insiders lift control to 52% after major share purchases (LON:LORD)

Lords Group Trading Plc

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) a leading distributor of building materials in the UK, has announced that it was notified yesterday that Shanker Patel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, had purchased an aggregate of 1,400,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 21.02 pence per ordinary share on that same day.

The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

The Company also announces that it was notified on 17 November 2025 that on 14 November 2025 Nilesh Patel and Rajen Patel purchased 445,993 ordinary shares and 94,562 ordinary shares respectively.

As a result, Shanker Patel is now interested, together with his children and related entities and trusts, in an aggregate of 55,221,386 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 33.22 per cent. of Lords Group Trading plc’s issued ordinary share capital. In addition, the members of the Lord’s concert party now collectively hold an aggregate of 86,476,282 ordinary shares, representing 52.02 per cent. of the Company’s current issued ordinary share capital.

