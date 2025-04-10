Follow us on:

LondonMetric Property Plc acquires long-let M&S logistics warehouse

Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has announced the acquisition of a long-let M&S logistics warehouse for £74.0 million, reflecting a NIY of 5.65%.

The 390,000 sq ft regional logistics warehouse is pre-let to M&S on a 20-year lease with five yearly upward only rent reviews linked to CPI.

The highly specified warehouse is being developed by Epta Development Corporation (EDC) and its development partner, Stoford. It will be a key facility for M&S’s food distribution business and incorporates chilled, ambient and frozen product. The unit is located at Axis Works, a prime logistics location in Bristol, adjacent to other LondonMetric warehouse investments in Avonmouth.

The BREEAM Excellent building is expected to complete in summer 2026 and LondonMetric will receive a funding coupon of 5.5% during the development.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of LondonMetric Property, commented:

“This is a high quality development let on a very long lease to one of the UK’s strongest retailers. It will deliver income longevity, certainty and guaranteed growth. It further extends our relationship with M&S and adds another exceptional building to LondonMetric’s portfolio.”

Alex Freudmann, MD of M&S Food, commented:

“Modernising our supply chain is key to increasing the capacity in our network and will help us get ahead of the volume curve we are driving in M&S Food to meet our ambition of becoming a shopping list retailer. This new site will ensure that we’re getting the right products to the right stores at the right time for our customers. It will also create a great working environment for our colleagues.” 

Chris Tsakumis, Principal at EDC, commented:

“We are pleased to have invested in the site and our long-term UK investment strategy has reaped initial dividends with the announcement of our first occupier and investment sale.”

CBRE and Knight Frank acted for EDC and Stoford. Lambert Smith Hampton represented M&S.

