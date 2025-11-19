Follow us on:

Lloyds Banking Group to acquire Curve in digital expansion move

Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has announced the acquisition of Curve, a London based fintech operating an innovative digital wallet platform. The acquisition of Curve is a strategic move to broaden and accelerate Lloyds Banking Group’s digital transformation.

Curve operates a pioneering digital wallet platform that brings all cards and alternative payment sources into one secure platform while adding innovative money-saving and loyalty features. Authorised and regulated in the UK and EEA, Curve processes billions in payments annually through its technology platform alongside continuing to drive innovation in digital finance.

Alongside the services that Curve currently offers to customers, the integration of Curve Pay, Curve’s cutting-edge technology and digital wallet, into Lloyds Banking Group’s current digital offering, will allow Lloyds Banking Group to offer its customers an enhanced payments experience within mobile banking. The combination will provide our customers with expanded payment flexibility and access to advanced digital wallet features including switching past purchases across accounts, earning rewards on top of existing card benefits, accessing Pay Later solutions, and avoiding foreign exchange fees from any card linked to its app. This will provide Lloyds Banking Group’s customers with even greater control and personalised ways to manage their money.

Our investment in this London-based fintech marks another significant milestone in the Group’s strategy to deliver market-leading digital experiences and thereby empower our 28 million customers via the Group’s digital offering.

The acquisition is expected to complete in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. From a financial perspective, including capital impact, the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Group, or to impact full year guidance for 2025 or 2026.

