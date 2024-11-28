Follow us on:

Littelfuse, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$295.33’, now 19.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Littelfuse, Inc. with ticker code (LFUS) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $310.00 and $280.00 with the average share target price sitting at $295.33. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $247.29 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $254.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to $250.30. The market cap for the company is 6.10B. Currently the stock stands at: $245.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,285,636,309 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.64, revenue per share of $88.36 and a 4.44% return on assets.

Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.

