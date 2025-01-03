Littelfuse, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 25.3% Upside Potential

Littelfuse, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LFUS) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $310.00 and $280.00 and has a mean target at $295.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $235.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $246.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $250.77. The company has a market cap of 5.82B. The stock price is currently at: $234.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,299,063,851 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.21, revenue per share of $88.36 and a 4.44% return on assets.

Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.