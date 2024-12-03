Lithia Motors, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.1% Upside Potential

Lithia Motors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LAD) now have 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $450.00 and $330.00 and has a mean target at $395.07. Now with the previous closing price of $386.90 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $340.35 while the 200 day moving average is $289.61. The company has a market capitalization of 10.32B. The stock price is currently at: $387.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,534,349,388 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.23, revenue per share of $1,271.82 and a 4.7% return on assets.

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an automotive retailer in North America, which offers a selection of vehicles across global carmakers. The Company provides a full suite of financing, leasing, repair, and maintenance options. The Company operates approximately 296 locations representing 48 brands in two countries, across 28 states of the United States and three Canadian provinces. It offers vehicles through its comprehensive network of locations, e-commerce platforms and captive finance division. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The Vehicle Operations segment consists of all aspects of the Company’s auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by its Financing Operations. The Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations.