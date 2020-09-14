Liontrust Asset Management acquisition of Architas UK Investment Business

Further to the announcement by Liontrust Asset Management plc (LON:LIO) dated 1 July 2020 in relation to the proposed acquisition of Architas Multi-Manager Limited and Architas Advisory Services Limited, Liontrust announces that the circular in relation to the Acquisitionwas on Friday 11 September approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. Copies of the Circular were mailed to Liontrust shareholders on Friday afternoon.

The Acquisition is conditional upon the approval of Liontrust’s shareholders and accordingly, the Circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of Liontrust’s shareholders, which is to be held at 2.30pm at 2 Savoy Court, London, WC2R 0EZ on 30 September 2020 at which an ordinary resolution will be proposed to approve the Acquisition.

The Circular (including the Notice of General Meeting) will be available on the Company’s website, www.liontrust.co.uk/investor-relations, from midday today and will be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

With the current coronavirus situation and government guidance to minimise large gatherings, regrettably, the general meeting will not be open to shareholders to attend in person, as described in the Circular. There are instructions in the Circular detailing the procedure for asking questions and voting by proxy and the Liontrust Asset Management Board encourage shareholders to follow these instructions to ensure shareholders can exercise their right to vote.

