Lindsay Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Lindsay Corporation with ticker code (LNN) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 196 and 178 calculating the mean target price we have $187.00. Now with the previous closing price of $146.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $151.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to $153.23. The market capitalization for the company is $1,598m. Find out more information at: https://www.lindsay.com

The potential market cap would be $2,036m based on the market consensus.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems. It also offers repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls, and diameter steel tubing; global positioning system positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, irrigation scheduling, and smartphone applications; and industrial Internet of Things technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment for applications under the Elecsys brand. The Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and redirective and non-redirective crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. It also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.95% with the ex dividend date set at 13-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.83, revenue per share of 71.1 and a 9.79% return on assets.