Life Science REIT PLC 84.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Life Science REIT PLC with ticker (LON:LABS) now has a potential upside of 84.5% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 114 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Life Science REIT PLC share price of 62 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 84.5%. Trading has ranged between 58 (52 week low) and 103 (52 week high) with an average of 1,058,008 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £216,429,506.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company that is specialized in cannabis. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products. The Company formulates, processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products at its Canadian and Australian facilities for domestic and international markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis oil, cannabis extracts, cannabis edibles, cannabis topicals, and derivatives to authorized classes of purchasers, as well as controlled human administration trials for sensory testing of cannabis extracts and derivative products. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of extracts and tinctures of cannabis and cannabis resin for the purpose of a clinical trial or prescribed as medical cannabis products.



