Legal & General Group Plc 32.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Legal & General Group Plc with ticker (LON:LGEN) now has a potential upside of 32.8% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 295 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Legal & General Group Plc share price of 222 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 32.8%. Trading has ranged between 211 (52 week low) and 259 (52 week high) with an average of 15,375,468 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £13,135,287,114.



Legal & General Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services provider. The Company operates through five segments: Institutional Retirement, Asset Management, Insurance, Retail Retirement, and Corporate Investments. Institutional Retirement segment represents worldwide pension risk transfer business opportunities. Asset Management segment provides platform capability in private markets across Real Estate, Private Credit and Infrastructure, including through an accelerated programme of fund launches. Insurance segment which primarily represents UK protection (both group and retail) and US retail protection business (US Insurance). Retail Retirement segment which represents retail annuity and drawdown products, workplace savings and lifetime mortgage loans. Corporate Investments segment which represents a portfolio of non-strategic assets managed separately with the goal of maximizing shareholder value ahead of potential divestment.







