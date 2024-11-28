Lear Corporation Share Price Target ‘$131.80’, now 36.2% Upside Potential

Lear Corporation with ticker code (LEA) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $174.00 and $101.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $131.80. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $96.80 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and the 200 day MA is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of 5.28B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $97.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,195,267,923 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.23, revenue per share of $410.53 and a 4.42% return on assets.

Lear Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. It also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. It is also a supplier of industry 4.0 technologies and automated testing equipment in the production of automotive seats.