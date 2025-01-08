Lear Corporation Share Price Target ‘$128.83’, now 36.8% Upside Potential

Lear Corporation which can be found using ticker (LEA) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $174.00 and $99.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $128.83. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $94.16 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 36.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $96.90 and the 200 day moving average is $114.04. The market capitalization for the company is 5.16B. The current share price for the company is: $94.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,055,064,773 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.98, revenue per share of $410.53 and a 4.42% return on assets.

Lear Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. It also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. It is also a supplier of industry 4.0 technologies and automated testing equipment in the production of automotive seats.