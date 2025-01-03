Follow us on:

Lear Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 35.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Lear Corporation which can be found using ticker (LEA) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $174.00 and $99.00 and has a mean target at $127.92. Now with the previous closing price of $94.70 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 35.1%. The 50 day MA is $97.44 while the 200 day moving average is $114.79. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.04B. Currently the stock stands at: $92.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,809,492,119 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.75, revenue per share of $410.53 and a 4.42% return on assets.

Lear Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. It also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. It is also a supplier of industry 4.0 technologies and automated testing equipment in the production of automotive seats.

