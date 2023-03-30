Lear Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

Lear Corporation with ticker code (LEA) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 173 and 135 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $153.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at $136.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to $135.80. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $8,128m. Company Website: https://www.lear.com

The potential market cap would be $9,102m based on the market consensus.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.25% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.05, revenue per share of 350.09 and a 3.8% return on assets.