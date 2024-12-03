Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 50.1% Upside Potential

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LNTH) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $166.00 and $110.00 with the average target price sitting at $134.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $89.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to $87.34. The market capitalization for the company is 6.23B. The stock price is currently at: $89.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,348,944,015 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.88, revenue per share of $21.69 and a 17% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.