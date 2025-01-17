Lantheus Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘strong_buy’ rating and 44.2% Upside Potential

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LNTH) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target price we have $134.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The 50 day MA is $90.54 and the 200 day MA is $91.88. The market capitalization for the company is 6.37B. The stock price is currently at: $91.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,179,294,310 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.21, revenue per share of $21.69 and a 17% return on assets.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is an integrated provider of imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions. The Company’s products include precision diagnostics, radiopharmaceutical oncology, and strategic partnerships. Its precision diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals (HCPs) Find and Follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Its radiopharmaceutical oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Its strategic partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes the Company’s license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Bausch). Its commercial products are used by oncologists, urologists, nuclear medicine physicians, cardiologists, sonographers, technologists, radiologists, and internal medicine physicians working in a variety of clinical settings.