Landsec Chief Operating Officer Colette O’Shea to step down

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) (Landsec) has announced that Colette O’Shea will be leaving the organisation as the business moves into the next phase of its growth strategy.

As Chief Operating Officer, Colette has supported Landsec CEO Mark Allan to develop and implement his growth strategy since 2020, establishing new structures and ways of working. As this strategy enters its next phase, there will be an increased emphasis on operational autonomy within business units, meaning the role of COO is no longer critical to its operations.

She will cease to be a Director of the Company on 30 September 2022 and then step down from her role as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 31 March 2023 after a transitional period.

Colette has been an important part of Landsec’s success, having joined in 2003 before becoming Managing Director of the London portfolio in 2014, joining the Board in 2018 and becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2020. She has overseen numerous projects in Landsec’s portfolio including the flagship transformation of Victoria.

Mark Allan, CEO Landsec said: “Landsec has been incredibly fortunate to have someone of Colette’s skills, focus and drive at its heart for such a period of time. Over her time with us, few people have done more to reshape our business, and with it, the city of London. Speaking personally, I am immensely grateful for all the support she has shown me, particularly as I joined at the start of the pandemic, which she helped us to navigate with typical clarity and compassion.”