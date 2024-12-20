Follow us on:

Land Securities Group plc -1.6% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

Land Securities Group plc with ticker (LON:LAND) now has a potential downside of -1.6% according to Jefferies.

LAND.L

Jefferies set a target price of 550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Land Securities Group plc share price of 559 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential downside of -1.6%. Trading has ranged between 557 (52 week low) and 729 (52 week high) with an average of 3,231,321 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,182,826,308.

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate company. The Company builds and invests in buildings, spaces, and partnerships to create sustainable places, and connect communities. The Company has a portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace, and residential hubs. Its segments include Central London, Major retail destinations (Major retail), Mixed-use urban neighbourhoods (Mixed-use urban) and Subscale sectors. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Major retail segment includes all regional shopping centers and shops outside London and its outlets. The Mixed-use urban segment includes its investments in mixed-use urban places. The Subscale sectors segment consists of leisure, and retail parks. Its properties include Mayfield, The O2 Centre, Lewisham Shopping Centre, Dashwood, 30 Eastbourne Terrace, The Zig Zag Building, Gunwharf Quays, Buchanan Galleries, and 30 Eastbourne Terrace, among others.



    Landsec acquires 92% stake in Liverpool ONE shopping centre

    Landsec acquires a 92% stake in Liverpool ONE for £490m, aligning with its strategy to expand and enhance top UK retail destinations.
    Land Securities Group

    Land Securities boosts 2024 profits with strong retail and London growth

    Land Securities Group PLC reports robust half-year results for 2024, with increased occupancy, rental uplifts, and a positive financial outlook.
    Land Securities Group

    Landsec first interim dividend of 9.2 pence per Ordinary Share

    Land Securities Group PLC announces a 9.2p interim dividend for FY 2025, payable on 4 October 2024. Register by 23 August 2024 for eligibility.
    Land Securities Group plc 18.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Landsec increases stake in Bluewater to 66.25% with £120m acquisition from GIC

    Landsec (LON:LAND) boosts its stake in Bluewater to 66.25% with a £120m acquisition from GIC, increasing annual net rental income by £10.3m.
    Land Securities Group plc 19.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

