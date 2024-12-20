Land Securities Group plc -1.6% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

Land Securities Group plc with ticker (LON:LAND) now has a potential downside of -1.6% according to Jefferies.



LAND.L



Jefferies set a target price of 550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Land Securities Group plc share price of 559 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential downside of -1.6%. Trading has ranged between 557 (52 week low) and 729 (52 week high) with an average of 3,231,321 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,182,826,308.



Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate company. The Company builds and invests in buildings, spaces, and partnerships to create sustainable places, and connect communities. The Company has a portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace, and residential hubs. Its segments include Central London, Major retail destinations (Major retail), Mixed-use urban neighbourhoods (Mixed-use urban) and Subscale sectors. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Major retail segment includes all regional shopping centers and shops outside London and its outlets. The Mixed-use urban segment includes its investments in mixed-use urban places. The Subscale sectors segment consists of leisure, and retail parks. Its properties include Mayfield, The O2 Centre, Lewisham Shopping Centre, Dashwood, 30 Eastbourne Terrace, The Zig Zag Building, Gunwharf Quays, Buchanan Galleries, and 30 Eastbourne Terrace, among others.







