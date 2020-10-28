Land Securities Group appoints Vanessa Simms as its next CFO

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has announced that Vanessa Simms is to be appointed as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Vanessa is currently CFO of Grainger PLC, a role she has held since February 2016, and Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Drax Group PLC. Prior to that, Vanessa held a number of senior positions at other UK property companies, including Deputy CFO at Unite Group PLC and UK finance director at SEGRO PLC. She has over 20 years of experience in finance and extensive knowledge of UK real estate.

Vanessa is expected to join the business, and become an Executive Director at Landsec, by no later than 1 June 2021. She will succeed Martin Greenslade who informed the Board in September of his intention to step down as CFO during 2021.

Vanessa Simms said: “I am delighted to be joining Landsec at such a pivotal time. Mark and his colleagues set out a compelling strategy and vision at their recent Capital Markets Day and I am very much looking forward to being part of the Landsec team that will deliver that strategy.”

A further announcement will be made in due course to confirm Martin Greenslade’s leaving date.

Vanessa Simms is a non-executive director of Drax Group plc and Chair of the Audit Committee. She was appointed to the board on 19 June 2018.There are no other matters to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Allan, Chief Executive of Land Securities Group, said: “I am delighted that Vanessa is to join Landsec as our next CFO, building on the strong foundations established by Martin. She brings a valuable combination of expertise and experience and I have been particularly impressed by the role she has played in helping to deliver strategic change and business transformation at Grainger in recent years. On behalf of the Board, and all of my colleagues, I welcome Vanessa to Landsec and look forward to working with her when she joins next year.”

