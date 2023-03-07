Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) now have 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see $10.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at $6.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $7.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2,854m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,325m based on the market consensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.5, revenue per share of 4.94 and a 11.09% return on assets.