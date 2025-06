Kingfisher Plc completes £50m first tranche of £300m share buyback

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has announced that the first tranche of the £300m share repurchase programme announced on 25 March 2025 to purchase its shares for cancellation, has now completed.

Goldman Sachs International, who undertook the first tranche on Kingfisher’s behalf (as announced on 7 April 2025), purchased 17,932,871 shares for a total consideration of £50m.

Further details on the second tranche of the share repurchase programme will be announced in due course.