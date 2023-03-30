Kinder Morgan, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 19.2% Upside Potential

Kinder Morgan, Inc. with ticker code (KMI) have now 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have $20.34. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $17.64 and the 200 day MA is $17.79. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $38,778m. Find out more information at: https://www.kindermorgan.com

The potential market cap would be $46,234m based on the market consensus.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, renewable fuel stock, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants; and operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas, as well as owns and operates RNG and LNG facilities. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.51% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.4, revenue per share of 8.5 and a 3.59% return on assets.