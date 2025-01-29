Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Jupiter Fund Management PLC 2.6% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Broker Ratings

Jupiter Fund Management PLC with ticker (LON:JUP) now has a potential upside of 2.6% according to Citigroup.

JUP.L

Citigroup set a target price of 80 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Jupiter Fund Management PLC share price of 78 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 2.6%. Trading has ranged between 73 (52 week low) and 94 (52 week high) with an average of 1,178,117 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £426,827,942.

Jupiter Fund Management plc is an asset management company. The Company’s principal activity is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. It offers a number of investment strategies within four core asset classes: equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternatives. It offers a range of actively managed investment products through two principal channels, which consists of retail, wholesale, and investment trusts; and institutional. Its product types are categorized into pooled funds and segregated mandates. Pooled funds, which include both mutual funds and investment trusts, are established by the Company and its subsidiaries. In contrast, segregated mandates are established in accordance with the requirements of a specific institutional investor. It operates principally in the United Kingdom with international operating subsidiaries in Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, Switzerland and Luxembourg, which has branches across Europe.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Jupiter Fund Management PLC 17.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Jupiter Fund Management PLC 30.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Jupiter Fund Management

    Jupiter Fund Management plc reports £52.6bn AUM in Q1 2024 Trading Update

    Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP) reports Q1 2024 trading update: AUM up to £52.6bn, net outflows of £1.6bn, underlying net inflows of £0.3bn.
    Broker Ratings

    Jupiter Fund Management PLC 3.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    Jupiter Fund Management PLC -3.1% potential downside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    Jupiter Fund Management PLC -2.4% potential downside indicated by Exane BNP Paribas

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.