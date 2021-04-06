JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income declares fourth quarterly interim dividend of 5.5p per share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value was 550.0 pence per share at 31st March 2021.

Accordingly, in line with JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share for the year ended 31st March 2021 will be paid on 14th May 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 16th April 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 15th April 2021.