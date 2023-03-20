Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc, February factsheet commentary

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced its February commentary.

Month in review

As of 28/02/2023

  • The trust underperformed its benchmark in February.
  • Positive contributors to relative returns included an underweight position in real estate investment & services and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology.
  • Detractors included stock selection in electronic & electrical equipment and stock selection and an overweight position in media.
  • At a stock level, an overweight position in Verallia, a French glass manufacturer, outperformed as the company benefitted from lower gas prices and the shortage of glass which helped its pricing power.
  • An overweight position in Sydbank, a Danish bank, outperformed as the company continued to upgrade its net interest income guidance following increases in policy rates by central banks
  • On the other hand, an overweight position in NKT, a Danish cable manufacturer, underperformed. It will likely need more financing than expected to achieve its ambitious growth plans.
  • An overweight position in Prysmian, an Italian cable manufacturer, also underperformed as investors were concerned about a potential slowdown in its construction-related division.

Looking ahead

As of 28/02/2023

  • Consumer spending is expected to be hampered by a continued fiscal drag and falling household savings. A meaningful decline in government spending relative to revenues could reduce aggregate demand within the economy. Business fixed investment will also likely be weak in 2023, reflecting higher interest rates and declining corporate margins. Therefore, current economic improvements could be a flattering measure of economic momentum, and the picture might look very different by the middle of the year.
  • However, if we have a recession, it is likely to be a mild one as pent-up demand for labour, a lack of over-building in the most cyclical sectors of the economy, healthy bank balance sheets and an absence, so far, of some new macroeconomic shock seem to provide some protection against a worse outcome.
  • The year 2022 turned out to be very tough for investors, with heightened volatility and a painful sell-off in financial assets. While risks around the growth outlook are high for 2023, they are also much better reflected in equity valuations. We believe equity markets could now offer an attractive entry point to the long-term investor.
JEDT-28-Feb-23-FactsheetDownload

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/qg7AT
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.