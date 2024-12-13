Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$304.22’, now 10.1% Upside Potential

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated which can be found using ticker (JLL) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $353.00 and $216.00 with the average share target price sitting at $304.22. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $276.37 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $268.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to $227.96. The company has a market cap of 13.11B. Currently the stock stands at: $274.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,433,733,110 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.77, revenue per share of $473.59 and a 3.05% return on assets.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services company specializing in real estate and investment management. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company offers services for the needs of real estate owners, occupiers and investors. It provides its clients with a range of services on a local, regional and global scale. Its real estate services include leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, consulting, valuations, and digital solutions services locally, regionally and globally. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.