Johnson Matthey PLC 9.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey PLC with ticker (LON:JMAT) now has a potential upside of 9.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Johnson Matthey PLC share price of 1,375 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 9.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,318 (52 week low) and 1,917 (52 week high) with an average of 735,234 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,365,629,508.



Johnson Matthey PLC is a United Kingdom-based sustainable technologies company. The Company’s segments include Clean Air, PGM Services, Catalyst Technologies, and Hydrogen Technologies. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems used in light and heavy-duty vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. The PGM Services segment enables the energy transition through providing circular solutions as demand for scarce critical materials increases. It also provides a strategic service to the group, supporting the other segments with security of metal supply, and manufactures value add PGM products. The Catalyst Technologies segment enables the decarbonization of chemical value chains. The Hydrogen Technologies segment designs and manufactures the key performance-defining components (catalyst-coated membranes) used at the heart of fuel cells and electrolyzers for the creation of electrolytic (green) hydrogen.







