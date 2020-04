Following the retirement and resignation of Simon Farrant as Company Secretary on 31st March 2020, the Board of Directors of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has approved the appointment of Linda Bruce-Watt as Interim Company Secretary with effect from 1st April 2020.

Johnson Matthey is a British multinational speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index

