Johnson & Johnson Share Price Target ‘$174.89’, now 13.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Johnson & Johnson with ticker code (JNJ) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $215.00 and $155.00 with the average share target price sitting at $174.89. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $154.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is $159.51 and the 200 day MA is $155.82. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 374.14B. The current share price for the company is: $155.40 USD

The potential market cap would be $423,463,513,645 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.69, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.

