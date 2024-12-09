Johnson & Johnson – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson which can be found using ticker (JNJ) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $215.00 and $155.00 with the average target price sitting at $174.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $149.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and the 200 day moving average is $155.64. The company has a market cap of 359.48B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $149.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $420,474,141,890 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.68, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.