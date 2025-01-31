Johnson & Johnson – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 11.4% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson with ticker code (JNJ) now have 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $190.00 and $150.00 and has a mean target at $168.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at $151.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $148.37 while the 200 day moving average is $153.70. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 368.05B. The stock price is currently at: $152.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $410,177,493,238 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.4, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.