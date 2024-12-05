Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

John Wood Group secures global engineering contracts with bp for energy projects

John Wood Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

John Wood Group Plc (LON:WG) has signed three major agreements with bp to provide engineering and project delivery services for their capital projects worldwide.

The contracts cover a new master services agreement (MSA) for engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) services as well as two extensions to existing long-term frameworks for the provision of conceptual engineering and Pre-FEED/FEED (front end engineering and design).

The new EPCm agreement will run for an initial term of three years with the potential for extensions of an additional four years. Meanwhile the conceptual engineering and pre-FEED/FEED frameworks have been extended for an additional three years each.

The agreements cover all of bp’s business units and will see Wood providing support for offshore and onshore assets within the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets. The deals build on a decades-long successful partnership between the two companies and is in addition to a multi-region asset management agreement signed in September 2022.

The new frameworks will help to drive efficient and predictable delivery outcomes for bp global projects worldwide and will see Wood providing a clear focus on digitally enabled delivery as well as asset decarbonisation.

Ken Gilmartin, John Wood Group’s CEO said:

“We are delighted to enhance our partnership with bp, which continues to go from strength-to-strength. As a company we thrive in supporting our clients to deliver some of the most complex and challenging projects in the energy and materials markets and we look forward to working with bp to support the full lifecycle of capital projects worldwide.”

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    John Wood Group

    Wood Group Plc reports Positive H1 results with Improved EBITDA and Order Book Growth

    John Wood Group Plc (LON:WG) reports its HY24 results, highlighting a stronger business quality, improved EBITDA, and a substantial order book increase.
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group PLC delivering improved profitability, order book up 9%

    John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) announced a strong Q1 performance with EBITDA growth and a 9% increase in the order book. CEO Ken Gilmartin remains confident in the company's growth strategy. #WoodGroup #EBITDA #growth
    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group trading update shows strong revenue and EBITDA growth

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group strengthens Executive Committee with new leadership appointments

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group appoints Arvind Balan as Chief Financial Officer

    John Wood Group

    John Wood Group CFO David Kemp to retire

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.