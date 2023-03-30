John Bean Technologies Corporat – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 6.7% Upside Potential

John Bean Technologies Corporat with ticker code (JBT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 125 and 85 with the average target price sitting at $113.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $106.13 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 6.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and the 200 day MA is $101.69. The market cap for the company is $3,427m. Company Website: https://www.jbtc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,657m based on the market consensus.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection. The company also provides processing solutions for extracting, blending, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, filling, closing, sealing, and packaging, as well as processing equipment; and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, bakery, pet foods, soups, sauces, plant based meats, juices, and carbonated beverages. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. Further, the company provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and defense cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and aircraft ground power and cooling systems; and fixed equipment for passenger boarding. Additionally, it offers airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, defense forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. John Bean Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.38% with the ex dividend date set at 3-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.34, revenue per share of 67.69 and a 4.83% return on assets.