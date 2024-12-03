Invesco Ltd. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 5.8% Upside Potential

Invesco Ltd. which can be found using ticker (IVZ) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $22.00 and $17.50 calculating the average target price we see $19.14. Now with the previous closing price of $18.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and the 200 day moving average is $16.29. The market cap for the company is 8.13B. Currently the stock stands at: $18.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,602,560,185 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.92 and a 1.91% return on assets.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. The Company offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company’s asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. The Company’s retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco’s client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.