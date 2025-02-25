Invesco Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$19.83’, now 12.5% Upside Potential

Invesco Ltd. with ticker code (IVZ) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $22.00 and $18.00 and has a mean share price target at $19.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.62 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $17.88 and the 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of 7.80B. The stock price is currently at: $17.42 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,781,967,524 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.76, revenue per share of $13.28 and a 2.19% return on assets.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. The Company offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company’s asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. The Company’s retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco’s client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.