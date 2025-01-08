Invesco Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$18.91’, now 8.7% Upside Potential

Invesco Ltd. which can be found using ticker (IVZ) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $20.00 and $17.50 and has a mean share price target at $18.91. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $17.40 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $17.80 while the 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of 7.71B. Currently the stock stands at: $17.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,375,138,225 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.92 and a 1.91% return on assets.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. The Company offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company’s asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. The Company’s retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco’s client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.