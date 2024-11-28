Follow us on:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$536.43’, now -1.0% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ISRG) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $643.00 and $265.00 with the average share target price sitting at $536.43. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $542.10 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is $507.94 and the 200 day moving average is $442.28. The market capitalization for the company is 191.82B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $538.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $189,813,078,332 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 87, revenue per share of $22.22 and a 7.95% return on assets.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company’s products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.

