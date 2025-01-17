Intuitive Surgical, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -1.2% Downside Potential

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. with ticker code (ISRG) have now 28 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $700.00 and $265.00 calculating the average target price we see $573.22. Now with the previous closing price of $580.11 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $537.96 while the 200 day moving average is $466.47. The market cap for the company is 208.04B. Currently the stock stands at: $584.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $205,567,315,704 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 94.36, revenue per share of $22.22 and a 7.95% return on assets.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company’s products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.