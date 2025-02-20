Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$132.73’, now 3.7% Upside Potential

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. with ticker code (ITCI) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $140.00 and $132.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $132.73. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $127.96 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $106.76 and the 200 day moving average is $83.16. The market capitalization for the company is 13.67B. Currently the stock stands at: $128.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,182,542,714 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $6.10 and a -7.45% return on assets.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product CAPLYTA is a treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg in bipolar depression was demonstrated in two positive Phase III placebo-controlled bipolar depression studies, which evaluated the effects of CAPLYTA on depression in adult patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder both as monotherapy (Study 404) and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate (Study 402).