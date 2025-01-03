Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 23.9% Upside Potential

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ITCI) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $135.00 and $87.00 and has a mean target at $103.50. Now with the previous closing price of $83.52 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 23.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $84.56 and the 200 day moving average is $75.34. The market capitalization for the company is 8.93B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $84.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,067,352,552 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $6.10 and a -7.45% return on assets.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product CAPLYTA is a treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg in bipolar depression was demonstrated in two positive Phase III placebo-controlled bipolar depression studies, which evaluated the effects of CAPLYTA on depression in adult patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder both as monotherapy (Study 404) and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate (Study 402).