Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.1% Upside Potential

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. with ticker code (ITCI) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $135.00 and $79.00 with the average target price sitting at $101.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at $84.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and the 200 day MA is $73.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.96B. Currently the stock stands at: $84.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,858,676,419 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $6.10 and a -7.45% return on assets.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, clinical development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s product CAPLYTA is a treatment for depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) in adults as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg in bipolar depression was demonstrated in two positive Phase III placebo-controlled bipolar depression studies, which evaluated the effects of CAPLYTA on depression in adult patients with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder both as monotherapy (Study 404) and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate (Study 402).