Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

International Workplace Group reports record $2.2bn revenue, boosts shareholder returns

International Workspace Group

International Workplace Group plc (LON:IWG), the world’s largest hybrid workspace platform with a network in over 120 countries through flexible workspace brands such as Regus, Spaces, HQ, Signature, has issued its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

DELIVERING GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL CASHFLOWS SUPPORT INCREASED RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Delivering the Group’s growth, margin and cashflow strategy

•   Highest-ever system-wide revenue of $2.2bn, 2% year-on-year growth vs $2.1bn at H1 2024

◦   2.6x growth in recurring management fee revenue year-on-year

◦   116bps increase in underlying Company-owned adjusted gross margin

◦   6% underlying revenue growth in Digital & Professional Services and well established for delivery in 2026

◦   Core overheads flat, demonstrating operational leverage as we continue to invest in growth

•   6% Group Adjusted EBITDA growth to $262m (H1 2024: $247m)

•   Strong balance sheet with no refinancing needs until 2029 and leverage remaining at 1.5x net debt / EBITDA

•   $59m of capital returned to shareholders since March comprising dividends and buybacks, 3.5x more capital returned in 4 months vs the aggregate of the last 5 years

•   Cashflow for FY 2025 expected to be up 40% to at least $140m

◦   Increase in the buyback programme for FY25 announced today to at least $130m

◦   Continuing our progressive dividend policy with an interim dividend of 0.45c per share

Summary financials and segment overview

$mH1 2025H1 2024 
System-wide revenue2,1622,123 
Group revenue1,8501,871 
Adjusted EBITDA1262247 
Operating profit6868 
Earnings per share (¢)1.10.9 
Cashflow before corporate activities4836 
Net debt7547292 
1.         EBITDA excluding adjusting items and depreciation of landlord contributions on leases2.         31 December 2024 
Segmental Summary 
$mSystem RevenueSegment RevenueAdjusted gross profit
Maintenance Capex (net)		Growth
Capex (net)
 Managed & Franchised3615050n/an/a
Company-owned1,5931,593375359
Digital & Professional Services2072079811
Total in H1 20252,1621,8505233520
Total in H1 20242,1231,8715033229

Managed & Franchised: increased system-wide revenue and fee income, driven by significant growth across our open network and signings pipeline

•    26% system-revenue growth year-over-year to $361m (H1 2024: $287m)

•    43% growth in total fee income to $50m (H1: 2024 $35m)

◦    163% growth of recurring management fees to $19m (H1 2024: $7m)

•    RevPAR in Managed Partnerships evolving as expected across cohorts

•    Continued investment in the partnership sales team headcount of $15m has accelerated the development of our pipeline with 413 new locations signed in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 387)

•    We continue to convert our pipeline into openings at pace with a further 37,400 gross rooms added to the network in H1 2025

•    At the end of H1 2025, 220k rooms were open with a further 186k1 rooms that were signed not yet open. Once these rooms are all open and mature, they are expected to produce system-wide revenue of $1.4bn per year

$mH1 2025H1 2024Growth
System revenue36128726%
RevPAR ($)317384(17)%
        RevPAR – Managed178217(18)%
        RevPAR – Managed – excluding 2024 openings285n/an/a
        RevPAR – Franchised & JVs5024883%
Rooms open220,000154,00043%
Centres open1,36590151%
Rooms opened in the period37,40037,0001%
Centres opened in the period2622476%
Rooms in pipeline3186,000151,00023%
New centre deals signed4133877%
Fee income503543%
Adjusted gross profit503543%

3.     Signed rooms that have not been opened after 2 years have now been removed from the pipeline – this equated to 19,000 rooms removed at the end of H1 2025

Company-owned: continued margin expansion with focus on occupancy to translate into future revenue growth

•    1% growth in open-centre revenue

•    Adjusted gross margin expansion of 210bps to 24% (H1 2024: 21%). Margins expanded due to open centre revenue growth combined with a reduction in centre costs, of which, 116bps of this expansion is recurring

•    RevPAR for H1 2025 of $346 reduced 3% (H1 2024: $358) but higher occupancy driving more revenue capture opportunity through higher services revenue

•    240bps increase in occupancy over the past 12 months

•    We continue to selectively add locations to our Company-owned network

◦    Further reduction in both centre-related net growth capex to $7m (H1 2024: $22m) and controlled net maintenance capex of $35m (H1 2024: $32m)

$mH1 2025H1 2024Change
Revenue1,5931,613(1)%
Open Centre Revenue1,5761,5601%
RevPAR ($)346358(3)%
Rooms open777,400771,0001%
Centres open2,8952,8502%
Centres opened in the period765929%
Adjusted gross profit3753468%
Adjusted gross profit margin24%21%210bps

Digital & Professional Services: division positioned to deliver

•    Underlying revenue growth of 6% year-over-year

•    New management structure creating better alignment with wider enterprise strategy to better serve customer needs

•    No changes to expectations

$mH1 2025H1 2024Change
Revenue207223(7)%
Underlying revenue2071976%
Adjusted gross profit98122(20)%
Underlying adjusted gross profit98108(10)%

Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of International Workplace Group plc, said:

“We set out a clear strategy at our Investor Day in December 2023 for capital light growth to deliver cashflow, and business simplification. We have been delivering against this strategy and will continue to do so.

In the last six months, more locations were opened than in the entire first decade of our existence. We now have around 1 million rooms in 121 countries with a significant pipeline. This is expected to drive our future growth.”

Outlook and guidance

We reiterate our guidance as outlined with the release of our US GAAP financials on 30 June 2025. For the full 2025 financial year we expect:

·      Centre growth and signings to accelerate

·      Adjusted EBITDA of $525m-$565m, but likely to be towards the lower end of the range due to further investment in Managed and Franchise segment growth

·      Net debt to be roughly unchanged at the end of 2025 vs 31 December 2024

·      Reiterate commitment to maintaining a BBB credit rating and de-levering towards 1.0x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA

·      Share buyback of at least $130m;

·      Cashflow to shareholders of at least $140m, at least a 40% increase to the guidance given in March; and

·      On track to deliver medium-term at least $1bn EBITDA target.

Financial calendar

19 September 2025Interim dividend record date
17 October 2025Interim dividend payment date
4 November 2025Q3 2025 trading update
4 December 2025Investor Day in New York City
3 March 20262025 Full Year results
5 May 2026Q1 2026 trading update
11 August 20262026 First Half results

Results presentation

Mark Dixon, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Steel, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a virtual presentation of the results today for analysts and investors at 9.00am UK time

The presentation will be available via live webcast and will be available to view at the following link IWG Analyst Presentation

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple