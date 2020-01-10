International Public Partnership Two new board appointments

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON: INPP) has today announced that Sally-Ann David and Meriel Lenfestey have been appointed to the Board of the Company as non-executive Directors with effect from 10 January 2020.

Ms David and Ms Lenfestey will join the Board in advance of the previously advised and planned departures from the Board of long serving directors Mr John Stares and Mr John Whittle which are expected to occur in March 2020 and at the June 2020 Annual General Meeting respectively.

Michael Gerrard, International Public Partnerships Chairman, said “I and my fellow directors are delighted to welcome Sally-Ann and Meriel to the Board. Sally-Ann brings significant operational experience in the energy sector, while Meriel brings knowledge of a broad range of businesses including in the technology sector, together with investment trust experience. Both will bring experience complementary to the continuing Board members.

Effective Board succession is of the utmost importance and I am confident that these appointments will ensure the continued strength of the Company’s governance notwithstanding the exceptional service that has been rendered by our two departing directors.”

Biography for Sally-Ann David

Sally-Ann David has 34 years’ experience of infrastructure projects in the energy sector, including in international offshore transmission systems and the challenges of the energy transition. Having held senior positions within the power utility arena, Sally-Ann is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Guernsey Electricity Ltd and a director of Guernsey Electricity Ltd, the Channel Islands Electricity Grid, as well as a director of several charities.

Biography for Meriel Lenfestey

Meriel Lenfestey brings strategic customer-focus and digital experience from a range of organisations across the public, private and third sectors. She founded, grew and sold a London based customer experience consultancy with clients ranging from tech start-ups to global corporations and governmental digital programmes. She currently holds non-executive directorships within infrastructure businesses, an airline and a charity, and is a committee member for the Guernsey Institute of Directors.