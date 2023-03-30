International Game Technology – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.3% Upside Potential

International Game Technology with ticker code (IGT) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 24.9 calculating the mean target price we have $33.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at $25.01 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 32.3%. The day 50 moving average is $25.91 and the 200 day MA is $21.74. The market capitalization for the company is $5,360m. Visit the company website at: https://www.igt.com

The potential market cap would be $7,092m based on the market consensus.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer remote game server solution. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.09% with the ex dividend date set at 13-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.19, revenue per share of 20.93 and a 5.33% return on assets.