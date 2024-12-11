Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 40.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 40.8% according to Deutsche.

IAG.L

Deutsche set a target price of 400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 284 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 40.8%. Trading has ranged between 131 (52 week low) and 311 (52 week high) with an average of 27,676,739 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,123,171,007.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a United Kingdom-based airline company that holds interests of airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and IAG Loyalty. It operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A319ceo; Airbus A320ceo; Airbus A320neo; Airbus A321ceo; Airbus A321neo; Airbus A321 LR; Airbus A321 XLR; Airbus A330-200; Boeing 737-8200; Boeing 777-200; Boeing 737-10; Boeing 777-300; Embraer E190, and others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline operations, life insurance, air freight operations, cargo transport services and others. Its subsidiaries include AERL Holding Limited, British Airways Plc, IAG Cargo Limited, IAG GBS Limited, IAG Connect Limited, British Airways Avionic Engineering Limited and others. IAG Connect Limited provides an inflight eCommerce platform. British Airways Avionic Engineering Limited provides aircraft maintenance.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    International Airlines Group

    IAG reports strong Q3 financials with revenue growth and €350m share buyback

    International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) reports robust Q3 2024 results with a 15.4% rise in operating profit and a €350 million share buyback.
    Broker Ratings

    International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 39.6% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    Broker Ratings

    International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 35.4% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    International Airlines Group

    International Airlines Group reports strong Q1 results, well-positioned for summer

    International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) reports strong Q1 2024 results with increased revenue, operating profit, and passenger capacity growth. CEO Luis Gallego highlights transformation benefits and high demand for travel.
    Broker Ratings

    International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 17.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 21.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.