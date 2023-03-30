Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.2% Upside Potential

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. which can be found using ticker (ICE) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 168 and 117 calculating the mean target price we have $128.07. Now with the previous closing price of $99.10 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and the 200 moving average now moves to $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58,380m. Find out more information at: https://www.ice.com

The potential market cap would be $75,447m based on the market consensus.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.7% with the ex dividend date set at 14-6-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 39.41, revenue per share of 13.05 and a 1.2% return on assets.