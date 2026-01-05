Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Stock Report: Analyst Consensus and Growth Potential

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) stands as a pivotal player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical devices industry. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, and with a market capitalization of approximately $2.69 billion, Integer Holdings provides comprehensive contract development and manufacturing services for medical devices globally. Its extensive product portfolio serves a wide array of medical fields, including interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, and neuromodulation, among others.

Currently, Integer’s stock is priced at $76.78, reflecting a modest decline of 1.65, or 0.02%, in recent trading. Despite this minor dip, the company’s performance over the past year has revealed a wide range of price fluctuations, with a 52-week span between $63.32 and $144.36. This highlights both the volatility and potential opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on market movements.

From a valuation perspective, Integer Holdings presents a compelling case with a forward P/E ratio of 12.20. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued relative to its expected earnings, offering a promising entry point for value-oriented investors. However, the lack of a trailing P/E, PEG ratio, and other common valuation metrics indicates that investors should exercise due diligence when assessing the company’s financial health.

The company has demonstrated robust revenue growth of 8.40%, underscoring its ability to expand its market share and capitalize on increasing demand for medical devices. Additionally, Integer has reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 2.43 and a return on equity (ROE) of 5.18%, which, while moderate, reflects steady profitability. A significant highlight is its free cash flow of over $160 million, providing a strong financial foundation for reinvestment and potential strategic acquisitions.

Notably, Integer does not currently offer a dividend, as indicated by its 0.00% payout ratio. This suggests a reinvestment strategy focused on fueling growth rather than distributing profits to shareholders. For growth-oriented investors, this could indicate a commitment to long-term capital appreciation.

Analyst sentiment towards Integer Holdings remains cautiously optimistic, with 4 buy ratings and 6 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The average target price is set at $85.57, presenting a potential upside of 11.45% from the current price. This consensus suggests a favorable outlook, supported by Integer’s strategic positioning and industry growth prospects.

Technical indicators provide additional insight into the stock’s current trajectory. With a 50-day moving average of $72.27, Integer’s current price is comfortably above short-term trends, although it remains below the 200-day moving average of $103.01, indicating potential recovery to previous highs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 80.17 suggests the stock is currently overbought, which could signal a short-term pullback or consolidation is on the horizon.

Integer Holdings Corporation’s diverse range of products and services, coupled with a strong manufacturing presence across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica, positions it uniquely in the medical devices sector. As an established supplier to multinational original equipment manufacturers, Integer is well-poised to leverage its expertise and expand its influence in the global market.

For investors, the blend of solid revenue growth, robust free cash flow, and a forward-looking reinvestment strategy makes Integer Holdings a noteworthy candidate for portfolios focused on healthcare innovation and growth. As the company continues to navigate the evolving medical device landscape, its capacity to adapt and thrive will be crucial in determining its future performance and investor returns.