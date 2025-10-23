Institutional capital turns to real estate credit as banks retreat

As regional banks scale down their exposure to commercial real estate, a growing share of credit provision is being picked up by private lenders. For institutional investors, this has opened a window to deploy capital into senior and mezzanine debt with enhanced returns, stronger protections, and greater structural control. The shift is a direct result of tighter regulation, lower risk appetite in traditional channels, and rising financing costs.

Rather than waiting for equity markets to stabilise, many are choosing to operate higher in the capital stack, where risk-adjusted returns are proving more attractive. With base rates elevated and lenders able to set stricter terms, private real estate credit now offers meaningful yield with embedded downside protection. This is drawing capital that might otherwise sit in cash or lower-yielding fixed income, particularly from investors with long-term horizons and tolerance for illiquidity.

Much of the current pipeline is centred around transitional assets, properties with solid fundamentals but facing timing mismatches on refinancing, redevelopment, or lease-up. Multifamily, logistics, and even selected office assets are seeing increased credit demand because traditional funding sources have withdrawn. This is allowing credit investors to gain access to quality assets under terms that favour capital preservation and control.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.