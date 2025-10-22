Follow us on:

Inside the steady transformation of Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc

Pharos Energy’s first-half production for 2025 came in at 5,642 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a working interest basis, with full-year guidance now narrowed to 5,200 to 6,000 boepd. On the surface, these are uneventful numbers, but the context matters.

In Egypt, that reshaping is already showing results. Pharos has secured a consolidated concession agreement that enhances fiscal terms and extends licence duration across its operated interests. As a direct consequence, its 2P reserves were marked up by around 25% at the end of 2024. That improves the economic profile of its production going forward and repositions Egypt as more than just a mature asset base. There’s also scope for more. Talks with the Egyptian government are under way to explore new areas in the Western Desert, including South Abu Sennan and North Beni Suef.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam side is moving toward a defined catalyst. A six-well campaign across the TGT and CNV fields is due to start late this year, with results expected in the first half of 2026. The programme is targeted and focused on known structures with remaining development potential. Licence extensions on Blocks 125 and 126 provide further running room, with a farm-out process in motion.

Operating cash flow totalled over $16 million in the first half of the year, while unit cash costs remained low at approximately $17 per barrel. The company has no debt and is returning cash, with the interim dividend increased by 10% to 0.3993 pence per share.

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) is an independent energy company with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders through regular cash returns and organic growth, underpinned by a robust cash flow and resilient balance sheet.

Latest Company News

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy begins six-well drilling programme in Vietnam

Pharos Energy has commenced its six-well infill and appraisal drilling campaign in Vietnam, starting with the first well on the TGT Field. The programme, which includes four wells on TGT and two on CNV, aims to boost production from 2026 and de-risk further development opportunities.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy delivers stable production and strong cash generation in Interim Results

Pharos Energy reported interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with production averaging 5,642 boepd net, in line with guidance. Revenue reached $65.6m, while cash generated from operations was $31.9m, supporting a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 0.3993 pence per share.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

On 28 July 2025, Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 6,724 ordinary shares at £0.219 each—bringing her holding to 71,308 shares (0.017 per cent of issued capital). Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 4,452 shares at the same price, increasing her stake to 1,805,871 shares (0.434 per cent).
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports 1H25 trading update, Vietnam drilling near

Pharos Energy reported 1H25 working interest production of 5,642 boepd (guidance 5,000 to 6,200 boepd unchanged) and revenue of about $65.3m
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy plc announced that CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett purchased shares on 27 June 2025 at £0.21266 per share under existing trading plans.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy appoints João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair

Pharos Energy has appointed João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair, succeeding John Martin.

