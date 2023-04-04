Innovid Corp. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 116.3% Upside Potential

Innovid Corp. with ticker code (CTV) now have 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 5 and 2 calculating the average target price we see $3.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at $1.41 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 116.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $1.82 while the 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184m. Company Website: https://www.innovid.com

The potential market cap would be $398m based on the market consensus.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.